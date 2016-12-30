1 Killed, 3 Injured In Separate Head-On Crashes In Palos Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two serious crashes in southwest suburban Palos Park left one person dead and three others badly injured Thursday night.

Palos Park Police Chief Joe Miller said both crashes were head-on.

Around 9 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was killed when two vehicles collided on 123rd Street between Wolf and Will Cook roads.

“Both drivers had to be extricated by the Palos Fire Protection District,” Miller said.

The second driver in that crash, a 32-year-old man, was critically injured.

“Both the vehicles, like I said, were damaged beyond recognition,” Miller said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Earlier Thursday, 35-year-old Brian Fox, of Orland Park, had to be revived with Narcan – an antidote for opiod narcotics – after a head-on crash at 123rd and Southwest Highway at about 5:45 p.m., according to Miller. Police said Fox had swerved into traffic and hit another car.

“The other vehicle was thrown off the road into some treeline,” Miller said.

Fox was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

“We know that there were illegal drugs he had taken earlier in the afternoon,” Miller said.

Fox and the other driver, a 51-year-old man from Indiana, were both hospitalized as a result of that crash.