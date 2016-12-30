Elderly Woman, Son Found Dead Of Natural Causes In Morton Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were found dead in a home in north suburban Morton Grove on Wednesday when police were called to conduct a well-being check.

Morton Grove police said, for at least 42 days – since Nov. 17 – mail had been piling up outside a brick home at 8930 N. Meade Av.

On Wednesday, a neighbor called police, and officers found two people dead inside – 94-year-old Lorraine Thorne and her son, 62-year-old Walter Thorne. They were both on their beds in separate rooms.

“There were no signs of forced entry, no obvious signs of criminal activity,” said Morton Grove Police Cmdr. Paul Yaras.

Both Thornes died of natural causes.

“It appears that, quite possibly, the male subject had passed away, and he was the caregiver for the female subject; and after he passed away, she passed away probably within a short time of that,” Yaras said.

Investigators believe Walter Thorne died sometime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 17, and because no one was left to care for his mother, she died not long after that.

“I’ve never come across a scene where somebody’s been deceased that long without somebody notifying us prior,” Yaras said.

Police said no neighbors or relatives called for a well-being check until Wednesday.