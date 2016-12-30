The Bernstein Brief: Ryan Pace Should Face Media Alone

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) Per the latest information from the Bears’ press office, nominal GM Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox are scheduled to be available for questions from reporters at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Halas Hall.

That’s a long delay from season’s end Sunday, giving them time to make moves if needed and get their story straight as to why all of the optimism of a year ago turned into one of the worst years in franchise history. And having them sit on the dais together is either a mistake or a calculated attempt to continue using an increasingly nebulous power structure to diffuse blame and avoid accountability.

We have heard quite enough from Fox at this point, which is to say we have learned nothing. He can’t or won’t answer the simplest queries about the smallest things, let alone actually explain his failed turnaround efforts so far and the direction of the franchise.

This is the time for the person we were told was hired to be in charge of Bears football to be in charge, by himself, unable to deflect anything and unencumbered by the presence of the coach about whose future he must be asked.

No crutches, no human shields, no collaboration. Just the boss letting us know why this is all going so wrong.

