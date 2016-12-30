Urban Prep Student, 19, Dies After West Side Shooting

(CBS) – An Urban Prep Academy student has died after being shot earlier this week.
On Friday, friends and classmates remembered 19-year-old Yuri Hardy.
Yuri’s sister tells CBS 2 he was an honor student at Urban Prep and expected to graduate in June.
Friends say he loved designing clothes and competing in dance competitions. That’s what he was doing just before 8 p.m. Wednesday near Central and Harrison in the South Austin neighborhood.
Chicago police say a man approached Yuri, then fired shots, hitting him in the leg.
“We’re overcome with emotion, but we’re also angry because we’re tired. We’re tired of the violence in our community, we’re tired of people getting gunned down, we’re tired of crying, we’re tired of praying, we’re tired of losing our cousins, brothers, uncles. We’re just tired. We marched, we’ve protested, we prayed. It’s like what do we do?” the victim’s sister, Kenyatta Horton, said Friday
Yuri died early Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Police continue to investigate. No suspects are in custody.