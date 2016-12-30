Wisconsin Cubs Fan Makes Pilgrimage To Wrigley — In His Wheelchair

(CBS) — A Wisconsin man is already thinking about his next project, after completing a 115-mile trip from his Beloit home to Wrigley Field in his wheelchair.
Dennis Schulze, 55, says he came up with the idea while watching his beloved Cubs play Game 7 of the World Series.
“When they won, I knew it. I told my friend right there, ‘I’m going to Wrigley Field,’” he says.
Two weeks and 115 miles ago, he set out in his wheelchair — encouraged by everyone from police officers to random strangers.
During the trip, Schulze raised money for charity. But he also was carrying a message that there are good people in the world.
Just before eleven 11 a.m. Friday, he completed his journey — walking with prosthetics.