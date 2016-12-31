Chicago Police Prepare For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) – New Year’s Eve celebrations are happening across the city on Saturday and Chicago police are already preparing.

Two major parties on New Year’s Eve will see a lot of police amid the noisemakers. Police are expecting more than 100,000 visitors between the two celebrations.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory was at Navy Pier with more information on security preparations.

Thousands are expected to descend on Navy Pier for New Year’s Eve cruises, dining and fireworks. And some of that fun begins Saturday afternoon for the kids.

Navy Pier’s website warns that an adult must accompany anyone under 18 to Saturday’s festivities. It also tells revelers to make time for security checkpoints. Bag checks and extra police are expected.

Further downtown, expect to see hundreds of police officers patrolling the streets for “ChiTown Rising.” Some officers will be undercover at the outdoor party. Cameras will also be keeping an eye on the crowds.

The celebration could draw upwards of 50,000 people to the Loop. Concrete barriers and security gates are installed on and around upper Wacker to control crowds.

Organizers for both events are looking forward to a safe celebration.

“Security is always our top concern,” said Lesley Cheers, Navy Pier. “We have a highly-trained security staff, as well as a very close relationship with local and federal authorities.”

City leaders say they are aware of recent terrorism, including the holiday market attack in Germany.

“Certainly we’re very aware what’s going on around the world and we play close attention to stuff like that,” said Rich Guidice, OEMC. “We build out plans around stuff that we see elsewhere.”

Road closures downtown were already in effect Saturday morning. The CTA officials remind people planning to come to the city, that buses and trains will be free from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.