CPD: 1 Killed, 6 Wounded In City Shootings Since Friday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least six others have been wounded in shootings across the city to start the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to Chicago Police.

The homicide happened about 9:40 p.m. Friday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of South Bishop found a 15-year-old boy in an alley with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was dead at the scene. Police said the shooting may have been gang-related.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not have information on the death.

An Uber driver was an unintended victim of the latest nonfatal shooting, which happened about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Two gunmen walked up to a 22-year-old man who was walking in the 2200 block of North Latrobe and started shooting, striking him in the lower back, police said. The gunfire also hit a 37-year-old man in the left thigh as he drove nearby. The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, the older to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Their conditions were stabilized.

Fifteen minutes earlier, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head while driving in the Gage Park neighborhood’s 5600 block of South Albany on the Southwest Side just after 3 a.m., police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday in Englewood, a gunman walked up to a 33-year-old man in the 700 block of West 73rd Street, and shot him in the leg and back, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Two hours earlier, a 22-year-old man heard gunfire in the 100 block of North Long in the Austin neighborhood and realized he’d been hit in the back about 5:30 p.m. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the holiday weekend happened at 4:30 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was driving in the 4700 block of South Throop when a group of people got out of a car and opened fire, hitting him in the back, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Track all of the weekend’s shootings here. Forty-two people were shot in Chicago over the New Year’s holiday last year, leaving four dead.

