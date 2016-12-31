End Of An Era: Naples Bakery Closes, After 97 Years In Business

(CBS) – Saturday — the last day of the year — is also the last day for an Evergreen Park bakery, after 97 years in business.

Naples Bakery started in 1919, first in Englewood. Then, in the 1960s, it moved to Evergreen Park.

And now, the family who owns it says it’s time to close.

“The problem isn’t the customers. It’s what’s available to them now,” says John Nowobielski, the son-in-law of the owner.

“The neighborhood bakeries and the neighborhood stores and stuff like that. A lot of people aren’t coming to (them) now because you’ve got the big (stores): Costco, Jewel, Sam’s Club.”

Nowobielski says it’s not all sad.

“You know, if you put your life into it, of course it’s sad. But also, you have to be happy. Because now we don’t have to get up at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

He says he’s heard from so many people who say, “Don’t close!”

“But you know what? You can’t do what people tell you to do,” he says.

So the question is: Will Naples’ trademark treats, like turtle cookies, disappear from the culinary landscape now?

“No one can say what tomorrow brings,” Nowobielski says cryptically. “That’s all I can tell you right now.”