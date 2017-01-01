Baby Makes Early Entrance In 2017, But All Is Well

(CBS) — One of the first babies born in the Chicago area in the new year wasn’t supposed to arrive for another two months.
Tomasz Zwolen had just taken his 2-year-old son home Saturday night from the hospital where his wife Paulina was due to pregnancy complications when he got the call to come back.
At 12:31 a.m., his daughter Savannah was born at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
She’s in the NICU now and will stay at the hospital for probably six weeks, but she’s breathing on her own and is healthy, Tomasz says.
Savannah weighs 4 pounds and 2 ounces – which is pretty good for a baby that was only 31 weeks in the womb.
The Zwolens are grateful that Savannah waited as long as she did because they were worried she was going to come even sooner.
Tomasz, a 39-year-old construction worker from Chicago, translated from Polish for his wife, Paulina, to say that she was shocked and surprised by their daughter’s arrival but happy.
He says their son was born on Black Friday two years ago, so he calls Bryan a “Black Friday special.”