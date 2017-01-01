Bears’ Alshon Jeffery: ‘Guarantee We’re Going To Win The Super Bowl Next Year’

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — Receiver Alshon Jeffery wasn’t so confident about his future with the Bears after a season-ending loss Sunday, but he’s certainly feeling optimistic about the organization’s chances next season.

“I guarantee you we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery told reporters after Chicago fell 38-10 at Minnesota to finish the season 3-13.

Jeffery played this past season under the franchise tag, and it’s unclear what the general manager Ryan Pace’s plans are for his future with them.

After Jeffery’s injury-riddled contract season of 2015, the Bears declined to make a long-term commitment and tendered the tag. It’s possible that could happen once again.

Jeffery finished this season with 52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t miss a game due to injury but was suspended for four games after a violation of the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Jeffery has said he unknowingly took the banned substance.

Though Jeffery believes in what the Bears can be next season, he wasn’t so sure about his future with the team.

“As of right now, I’m a Chicago Bear,” he said. “It’s a business at the end of the day

“That’s between Mr. Pace and my agent to decide. Right now, I’m a Chicago Bear, and I’m happy with it.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.