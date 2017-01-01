Bears Rookie OLB Leonard Floyd Inactive Vs. Vikings

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — Leonard Floyd’s rookie season is over.

The Bears’ No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft did not clear the concussion protocol and has been officially ruled inactive for Sunday’s finale against the Vikings.

The 24-year-old Floyd finishes his first season with 7.0 sacks in 12 games. He suffered two concussions during the year.

Sam Acho will start at outside linebacker in place of Pernell McPhee, whose shoulder injury kept him from traveling to the Twin Cities for the season finale.

The Bears’ inactives also include Ka’Deem Carey, Deon Bush, Bryce Callahan, Paul Lasike and Daniel Braverman. The Vikings will be without Adrian Peterson.

Playing their season finale, the Bears won’t have a single first-round pick on the field. Floyd, Kevin White, Kyle Fuller and Kyle Long are all injured.

Kickoff between the Bears and Vikings comes at noon from the new U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.