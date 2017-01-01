Bears Secure No. 3 Pick In 2017 NFL Draft

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — In securing their worst record ever in a 16-game schedule, the Bears have earned the No. 3 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Bears fell 38-10 to the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish the season at 3-13. This marked only the second time in franchise history that the team has lost 13 games in a season, the other occasion coming in a 1-13 campaign back in 1969.

With a victory, the Bears could’ve fallen as far as to No. 5 in the draft. There was no possibility for the Bears to pick any higher than third, with the Browns entering the day at 1-14 and the 49ers entering at 2-13 and having the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker locked up.

It’s widely expected that the Bears will move on from quarterback Jay Cutler this offseason. They could perhaps be selecting a quarterback with their No. 3 slot in the draft.

DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky are among quarterback options in the top five. Defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen are also among those projected in the top five.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace will hold a press conference Wednesday, his first media session since training camp.

