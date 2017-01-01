Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Hang From Banner Over Bears-Vikings Game

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — As the Bears and Vikings played their season finale Sunday afternoon, two protesters dangled from the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The two men were protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline by hanging down from a banner atop the stadium with the help of climbing gear and ropes. U.S. Bank has $175 million in credit lines to Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, a project that critics say threatens the health of the Missouri River and violates treaty rights of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, according to a press release.

January 01, 2017

Police cleared the section underneath the protesters, placing yellow tape to secure the perimeter of the six rows directly below.

The Vikings issued a statement on the situation at halftime.

“Two individuals appear to have climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. We immediately dispatched on-site Minneapolis police and fire departments to the scene and cleared the seating section below. We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely. We will continue to update the media on the situation.”

The two men, one of whom was in a Brett Favre jersey and appeared to do the “Dab,” dropped their banner down in the second quarter of the game. As police pursued, the man in the Favre jersey was on a phone call. Their banner read “DIVEST,” with a U.S. Bank logo at the top.

Authorities have attempted to bring the two men down from their placement.

