Infant Named Wrigley Walks Off With ‘First Baby’ Title

(STMW) — A baby girl was born to Cubs fans 12 minutes into the new year in Elk Grove Village.
Wrigley was born at 12:12 a.m. Sunday at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in the northwest suburb, according to a press release from the hospital. She is the first reported baby born in 2017 in Cook County.
Wrigley’s parents, Ellen and Aaron Dalbey of Roselle, are die-hard Cubs fans. She weighed in at 5 pounds and 12 ounces.
Another baby was born less than 20 minutes later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Savannah Zwolen was born at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the southwest suburban hospital.
She weighed just 4 pounds and 2 ounces and was 17 inches long at birth, according to the hospital. She was is currently in the NICU because she was born premature.
Savannah joins parents Tomas Zwolen and Paulina Zwolen and a 2-year-old brother. The family lives in Chicago near Midway Airport.
