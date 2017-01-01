John Fox On Status As Bears Coach: ‘A Lot Of Different Things Can Happen’

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — In the aftermath of the Bears’ 38-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday — one that capped their season at 3-13 — John Fox didn’t have confirmation as to whether he will be retained as Chicago’s head coach.

Fox hadn’t inquired about his status with the organization, he said Sunday.

“At the end of the day — I’ve been doing this for a long time — I’ve never worried about job security,” Fox said. “I’m not going to start now.”

Multiple reports have said that Fox is expected to be brought back for a third season, though that was before the embarrassing 28-point loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“One thing I’ve learned about this league is that a lot of different things can happen,” Fox said.

Fox is 9-23 as the Bears’ coach since taking over in January 2015. He was hired to replace Marc Trestman, who was fired after two seasons with the team.

Fox arrived in Chicago after coaching the Broncos to four straight playoff appearances and leading them to the Super Bowl in his third season. Denver went 12-4 in 2014, losing in the AFC Divisional round. He was unceremoniously let go due to differences with his boss, Broncos president John Elway.

The Bears’ 3-13 mark is their worst ever in a 16-game schedule.

