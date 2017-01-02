Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Out Against Hornets With Swelling In Knee

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will miss Monday night’s game against the Hornets with left knee swelling, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Wade’s knee started bothering him after Saturday’s loss, Chicago’s fifth game in seven days. Wade played in all those games. No MRI is scheduled for Wade at this time.

It will be Wade’s third missed game of the season and first for an injury. He’s averaging 18.8 points, second-best on the team.

“We decided to play him in the back-to-back (Saturday) because of the early game the day before,” Hoiberg said. “It’s got a little bit of swelling in there. It’s not sore. It’s happened from time to time in his career. We hope to have him back on Wednesday.”

Doug McDermott will start in Wade’s place. It will be McDermott’s first start of the season and fifth of his career. Hoiberg cited his shooting as the reason for McDermott getting the start, when in the past Nikola Mirotic had sometimes started at small forward with Jimmy Butler shifting to shooting guard with Wade out.

McDermott is averaging 9.8 points and shooting 36.5 percent on 3-pointers.

Wade has sat out one end of back-to-backs on several occasions this season. The Bulls coaching staff has met previously to discuss how to use him in back-to-backs moving forward.

Hoiberg acknowledged the Bulls may be may cautious with Wade on back-to-backs moving forward.

“We’ll continue to take it on a game-by-game basis,” Hoiberg said.