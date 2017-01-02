CPD: 5 Killed, 41 Wounded In New Year’s Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 41 others have been wounded in shootings across the city over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to Chicago Police.

The most recent homicide happened Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. At 5:53 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person down in the 4600 block of West Monroe and found a 39-year-old John Warship lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Warship, who lived nearby in the 4400 block of West Wilcox, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 a.m.

Less than two hours earlier, two men were fatally shot in the North Side Uptown neighborhood. Maurice Delaney, 38, and another man were shooting at each other at 4:25 a.m. inside a business in the 4600 block of North Broadway, authorities said. Delaney, of the 9000 block of Skokie Boulevard in Skokie, was shot in the chest and right leg, while the other man, who has not been identified but is thought to be between 35 and 40 years old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right side. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Another man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Kenneth Weaver, 22, was driving at 12:29 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago when a Mercedes sideswiped his vehicle, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Someone got out of the Mercedes and began arguing with Weaver. During the argument, the person who had exited the Mercedes pulled out a gun and shot Weaver in the left side, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m.

The first homicide of the weekend happened about 9:40 p.m. Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of South Bishop found a 15-year-old boy in an alley with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 21-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were driving about 1:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 55th Street when a white Nissan Murano pulled up alongside and a male in the back seat, one of three males in the vehicle, fired shots in their direction, police said. The woman suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and the man was shot in the right hand. They both declined medical treatment, saying they would find their own medical attention.

At least 39 other people were wounded in shootings between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Sunday.

Forty-two people were shot in Chicago over the New Year’s holiday last year, leaving four dead.

Additionally, a Chicago Police officer shot a man who fled a traffic stop about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in a West Pullman neighborhood incident that also sent three officers to the hospital on the Far South Side. The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical but stable condition Sunday.

