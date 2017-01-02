Police: 15-Year-Old Girl Killed In Loop Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday in the Loop, according to Chicago Police.
At 12:05 a.m., she was driving a Nissan Pathfinder the wrong way in the 100 block of South Wells when the SUV struck a beam supporting an overhead CTA platform, police said.
The girl was pinned in the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and fire officials. Her name has not yet been released.
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
