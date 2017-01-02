Nearly 200 News Laws Become Effective In January 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) – The new year brings new laws to Illinois.

And at the same time, an old problem persists. The temporary budget lawmakers agreed on has expired.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has more on some rules to pay attention to and the issue that is about to gain great attention.

With the momentum of a train barreling down the tracks, nearly 200, new laws roll into Illinois for 2017.

That includes fines for drivers who maneuver around railroad crossings. If the gate is down and you are caught, it could mean up to a $500 fine for a first offense.

In the wake of fatal viral videos, driving instructors are now required to teach students how to react if they are pulled over.

Hairdressers and other applying for or renewing state licenses will now undergo domestic violence and sexual assault training. It is intended to assist clients in need of help.

State social services are bracing for 2017, including those helping women get cervical and breast cancer screenings.

The temporary budget fix from Springfield expired, as did their stat funding.

“I’m a two-time cancer survivor,” said Bonnie Gordon. “I found it early it’s why I’m sitting here.”

Bonnie Gordon of Susan G Komen Chicago said dozens of agencies they work with are already dealing with backlogs for mammograms. Many will see those waitlists grow longer without a budget fix.

She adds waiting on that could prove deadly.

“Women can wait weeks and months to even get a screening or mammogram that just shouldn’t be,” Gordon said.

Some fear the budget may not be reached until 2019. The last time lawmakers scheduled a meeting on the issue was early December.