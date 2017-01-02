Person Fatally Shot By Off-Duty Officer In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer shoots and kills a man in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

There is a significant police presence Monday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood. CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more information.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of North Lowell around 9:13 a.m., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Police confirmed to CBS 2 that an off-duty police officer was involved in shooting the victim.

A male was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

A good portion of the neighborhood is cordoned off for the investigation, which has residents on edge.

“Over the past couple years, it’s been pretty good, no issues,” said Reuben Zarheoza. “We have a lot of kids coming, playing around here, so it’s kind of messed up to hear this happened a block away.”

