President Obama’s Farewell Speech Will Be Held At McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – We have known for days that President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell speech in Chicago. But now we know exactly where that will happen.

CBS 2’s Chelsea Irving has the details.

The eyes of the country will be focused on McCormick Center next week as the President, known for having a way with words, delivers his farewell speech.

It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

McCormick Place was also the spot chosen for President Obama’s election rally, when he won a second term in November of 2012.

Easier security was the reason McCormick was selected over Grant Park, where nearly a quarter million people flooded the park to see President-elect Obama’s history making victory speech.

The President and First Lady arrived home on Monday from their last vacation in Hawaii as the first couple. Already President Obama is preparing for his speech next Tuesday.

In an email released Monday, the President gave a few clues about the tone of his address:

“I’m just beginning to write my remarks, but I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

So far here is what we know on attending the event…

Tickets will be distributed on Saturday at McCormick Place. CBS 2 has not been given a time yet, but tickets are free. You can get one per person and that is on first-come, first-serve basis.

On the speech, scheduled for Tuesday the 10th, CBS 2 does not know yet, when the President will begin speaking, but the doors of McCormick Place will open at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive early.

The White House said there will be, “airport like” security at the event. That means no sharp objects or liquids. Also bags and signs are prohibited.