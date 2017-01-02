Police Seek Driver That Killed Woman During A Hit-And-Run In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver that killed a woman in a hit-and-run in the Austin neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more on this developing story.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday morning. It was all caught on video.

It is hard to see from the footage, but you can see a woman who is attempting to cross Chicago Avenue at Lorel.

Then for some unknown reason, she falls to the street. That is when men approach to try and help. A driver of a car pulls over and parks his vehicle in front of the woman and turns his flashers on.

But a short while later, the driver of a white car drives around the parked vehicle and strikes the woman, not once, but twice.

The hit-and-run driver the accelerates from the scene and drives away.

The woman, thought to be between 45 and 50 years old, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

John Moore was arriving to work at the time and saw the woman get run over.

“It was excruciating,” Moore said. “I could not even imagine how that car could not have seen that human being laying in the street.”

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information about the car, which is a mid-size white sedan, you are asked to call police.

The car was last seen fleeing east on Chicago, police said.

Investigators with major accidents were out at the scene collecting video from the multiple surveillance cameras in the area.