2-Year-Old Boy Rescues Twin Brother After Dresser Falls On Him

OREM, Utah (CBS) – A warning from a mother whose young son was nearly crushed by a falling dresser.
Luckily, his twin brother came to the rescue.
This video is hard to watch and that is why this Utah mom wants all parents to see it.
A camera in the family’s bedroom recorded the accident.
Two-year-old Brock and Bowdy Shoff were climbing into the drawers of the dresser when it tipped over, trapping Bowdy under the heavy piece of furniture. At first, Brock tried to lift the dresser off of his brother. And when that did not work, he pushed it to free his twin.
Their mother said she wanted to release the video as a warning to anyone with small children. The dresser has now been bolted to the wall. She said she is grateful her boys are okay.