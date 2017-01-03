Best Consignment Shops In Chicago To Sell Clothing And Accessories

You’ve said good riddance to 2016, and now you’re looking forward to the hopes and promises of the new year. Why not give 2017 a fresh start by getting rid of what you don’t wear anymore — and make some cash, too? By selling the clothing and accessories you no longer need to a consignment store, you can free up space in your closet and put some money back in your wallet. The Chicago area abounds with consignment stores that just might purchase that designer handbag that’s not in use any more. Before loading up your car with your designer items, check out each consignment store’s website regarding consignment policies and which items will be accepted.
2465 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 404-6080
www.elliottconsign.com
If you have items from J.Crew, Banana Republic, or Ralph Lauren that are just taking up space in your closet, then consider selling them through Elliott Consignment. The shop, which will also take clothing from additional designer labels that include Prada, Gucci, and more (the full list of accepted labels is here), accepts clothing for men and women that are less than two years old. In addition to its store in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Elliott Consignment has a second location in the Lakeview neighborhood. Want to do some shopping? The store’s Instagram account features some of the latest items available in the shop, too.
1425 W. 18th St.
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 850-2510
www.kneedeepvintage.com
It’s one thing to sport today’s hottest trends, but vintage clothing and accessories can be a totally different fashion statement. And if you have vintage clothing in your closet that you no longer wear, then consider selling it on consignment through Knee Deep Vintage. The store, which is located in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood, sells clothing for men and women from yesteryear, as well as accessories and even household items. Details regarding the store’s consignment policies, including information on when items can be brought to the store, are on Knee Deep Vintage’s website.
372 Hazel Ave.
Glencoe, IL 60022
(847) 835-0026
www.northshoreexchange.org
Located in the suburb of Glencoe, North Shore Exchange is just the place to go if you want to sell your designer clothes while helping others. The resale shop is the “charitable endeavor of Glencoe’s Woman’s Library Club,” according to its website, and offers the option for you to sell your items on consignment. You’re not limited to just clothing, as you can also consign accessories and furniture. If you’d like, you can opt to donate your items instead of selling on consignment. North Shore Exchange’s website includes details regarding which items will be accepted, as well as information on how to make an appointment for consigning your items.
954 W. Armitage Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 883-0880
www.2ndchild.com As any parent knows, children outgrow their clothing faster than can be expected. If your child has clothing that’s in good condition and no longer fits, then consider selling the items through The Second Child, located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Take a look a t the brands in your child’s closet, then take a look at the store’s list of brands it loves, which is posted on The Second Child’s website. Got maternity clothes you no longer need? Then you’re in luck, as The Second Child accepts maternity clothing from brands that include A Pea in the Pod, Michael Star, and Chip & Pepper, with the full list online.
124 N. Broadway St.
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 313-3614
www.shopsophiescloset.net
Admit it: You have a few sweaters that have never seen the light of day, and maybe a few pairs of pants that you might not wear again. Instead of dumping those clothes in the trash, consider selling on them on consignment through Sophie’s Closet in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood. The shop sells clothing from a number of designers, as well as furniture and accessories. Interested in selling? The store’s consignment policies are posted online.
Related: Best First Date Spots In Chicago