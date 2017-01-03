Chicago Ridge Mall One Of The Nation’s Best For Getting Exercise: Survey

(CBS) — If you’re looking for a good mall in which to get some exercise, you might want to head over some morning to Chicago Ridge Mall.

BestMallWalking.com has named Chicago Ridge Mall one of the top 10 best malls in the country for walking.

Other top malls for walking include the Mall of American in Bloomington, Minn., the Dallas Galleria, and Crossgates Mall in Albany, N.Y.

Ken Swanson, 74, has been regularly walking Chicago Ridge Mall for the last 14 years. He says it keeps him healthy.

“You’re active, keeping your body moving so the blood’s circulating. Helps your heart, helps your joints. Everything. You’re not sitting around watching TV,” Swansn says.

Swanson likes the mall’s controlled climate. Fellow walkers are like family.

Some got started mall-walking because of a medical condition. James Bol, 79, says he walks three miles a day, seven days a week.

“After I had my open heart surgery, they told me to walk. That’s what I’ve been doing,” he says.

Chicago Ridge Mall spokeswoman Sandy Martinez says the mall is about a mile to walk, with wide corridors.

“We get a lot of folks who like to come out, walk in the morning, then they hang out and drink coffee,” she says.

Mall general manager Steven Yee says he’s “proud” Chicago Ridge Mall has been honored.