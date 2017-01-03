Family Hoped For Justice, Not Happy With Sentencing Outcome

CHICAGO (CBS) – A few months ago, a Chicago widow received one of the largest settlements in Cook County history after her husband was killed in a crash.

The driver who caused the crash was sentenced Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres spoke with the woman, who is not pleased with Tuesday’s outcome.

Four and a half years after Tracy Swenson lost her husband Aaron to a tragic accident on I-294, she hoped Tuesday would bring justice.

“We wanted Adam Troy to serve prison time and be taken from his family, the way Aaron was taken from us and we didn’t get that,” Swenson said.

Adam Troy was the driver who slammed into the back of Aaron Swenson’s car in May on 2012.

Prosecutors said Troy was driving a company truck with drugs in his system, but it took 15-hours for his blood to be tested.

“The day of the accident, they took him to three different hospitals before they drew his blood,” Swenson said. “The accident happened before 8 a.m. They took his blood at 11 p.m. Police reports were filed out wrong.”

Troy plead guilty to aggravated DUI. A judge sentenced him to three-year probation Tuesday saying, “I can’t speak to why the testing so long. I can’t change that. I have to fashion a sentence that does accurately punish the defendant, but it also meets requirements of justice,” said Allen Murphy, Cook County Judge.

And while the family receive a large settlement in April for the wrongful death case, they said Tuesday’s outcome was more important.

“We are all devastated about the outcome. We feel there’s no justice to us,” Swenson said.

Adam Troy did not want to speak to us on camera. In court, the judge said if Troy violates his three-year felony probation, he could face three to 14 years behind bars.

CBS 2 reached out to Illinois State Police about the family’s claims, but we have not received a response yet.