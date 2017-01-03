Home Surveillance Cameras Catching More People In The Act

(CBS) — Picture after picture of burglars caught in the act.
Now, more homeowners are tired of being victimized. They’re keeping a closer eye — taking matters into their own hands.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
From the coyote caught carrying a shoe off this front porch to the porch pirate heard rummaging through a package and then walking away with it, we even saw the unbelievable: a 71-year-old man be attacked, robbed and shot while watering a lawn.
Security cameras are everywhere nowadays, with clearer images catching the culprits.
A homeowner named Elizabeth came to U-Spy after someone spray-painted her garage last week.
Perry Myers runs the store.
“The quality has gone up, the price has come down. It’s really making crime-solving much easier,” he says.
You can even watch your home surveillance on your phone when you’re away.
A do-it-yourself surveillance kit with a few cameras costs about $300. To have a one-camera system installed runs about $1,200.