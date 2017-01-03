Report: Bears Running Backs Coach Stan Drayton Leaves For Job With Texas Longhorns

(CBS) Two days after the Bears’ season ended, the turnover has started on their coaching staff.

Running backs coach Stan Drayton is leaving for the same job with the Texas Longhorns on Tom Herman’s new staff, according to Chip Brown of HornsDigest.com. Drayton had spent the last two year in Chicago, where he helped develop rookie running back Jordan Howard this past season. Howard set a franchise rookie record with 1,313 rushing yards and was one of the bright spots in an otherwise 3-13 season. Howard set that record despite getting only 12 carries in the first three games of the season.

Howard finished second in the NFL in rushing, behind only Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott.

It’s possible more turnover could be coming on the Bears’ coaching staff. Speculation has swirled about defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s future since reports surfaced that he has philosophical differences with coach John Fox. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains also has come under fire for his play-calling, specifically when he sometimes gave Howard a light workload. On top of that, the Chargers fired coach Mike McCoy earlier this week, and McCoy has previously worked under Fox as his offensive coordinator with the Broncos.

The Bears finished 15th in the league in yards per game but 28th in points per game.