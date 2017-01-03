Six Dead, 55 Shot Over New Year’s Weekend In Chicago

(CBS) — Six people were slain and at least 49 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to Chicago Police.

An off-duty Chicago Police officer committed the latest killing, which happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday on the Northwest Side, authorities said. An “altercation” between the 57-year-old officer and 38-year-old Jose Nieves outside a home in the 2500 block of North Lowell ended with the older man shooting Nieves multiple times, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Nieves was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:51 a.m. Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said he has “a lot more questions than I do answers” about the shooting.

At 5:53 a.m. Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, officers responding to a call of a person down found 39-year-old John Warship with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of West Monroe, authorities said. Warship, who lived nearby in the 4400 block of West Wilcox, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 a.m.

The city’s first homicides of 2017 came less than two hours earlier during an Uptown neighborhood gunfight that left two men dead on the North Side. Maurice Delaney, 38, and Ali Mohamed, 31, opened fire on each other about 4:25 a.m. Sunday inside a business in the 4600 block of North Broadway, authorities said. They each died of multiple gunshot wounds at Illinois Masonic. Delaney lived in the 9000 block of Skokie Boulevard in Skokie, while Mohamed lived in the 6400 block of North Oakley.

Saturday afternoon, a 22-year-old man was gunned down in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Kenneth Weaver, 22, was driving at 12:29 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago when a Mercedes sideswiped his vehicle, authorities said. Someone got out of the Mercedes and an argument ensued, then the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Weaver in the left side. Weaver, whose home address was not known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m.

The first homicide of the weekend happened about 9:40 p.m. Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of South Bishop found a 15-year-old boy in an alley with gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He was dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

At least 48 people were wounded in shootings between 4 p.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Monday.

Additionally, a Chicago Police officer shot a man who fled a traffic stop about 2:20 a.m. Sunday following a West Pullman neighborhood chase that also sent three officers to hospitals, police said.

Forty-two people were shot in Chicago over the New Year’s holiday weekend last year, leaving four dead.

