Three Hurt In Crash Between Car, Ambulance In Naperville

(CBS) — Three people were injured in a crash between a car and an Aurora ambulance early Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the ambulance was driving west on Aurora when it collided with a black 1998 Toyota Camry that was traveling north on Ogden, according to a statement from the Naperville Police Department.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the ambulance flipped onto its side in the intersection, police said. It was on its way back to the station in Aurora at the time of the crash and there was no patient inside.

The Camry had pulled off the road into the parking lot by the time emergency crews arrived, police said.

The 52-year-old woman who was driving the Camry and the two Aurora Fire Department paramedics from the ambulance were all taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Parts of Ogden and Aurora were closed to traffic while crews investigated, police said. The investigation was ongoing and no charges or citations had been issued as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about it is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5379 or email sookd@naperville.il.us.