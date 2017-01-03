Union Station Platform Closures Start Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three platforms at Union Station will be closed for maintenance starting Wednesday.

Tracks No. 7 and 9 will be removed from service until further notice starting at 5:30 a.m., according to a service update from Metra. Track No. 11 will be taken out of service each night at 11 p.m. and remain closed until 5:30 a.m. the following day. The closures are necessary to allow for maintenance work at the station.

The platform closures will affect all trains arriving and departing from the north end of Union Station, and customers are advised to check gate boards before boarding their trains, Metra said. Several trains on the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines will use platforms that do not have direct access from the Madison Street entrance.

Passengers who normally enter from Madison will need to access these platforms by entering through the station’s north concourse, which they can reach by walking through an open platform or entering from Adams, Canal or Clinton streets, Metra said.

