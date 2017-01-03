West Side Alderman Blasts McCarthy For His ’60 Minutes’ Comments

(CBS) — A West Side Alderman is lashing out at former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy, who says a policing crisis is partly to blame for the City’s spike in violent crime.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.

Ward 28 Ald. Jason Ervin says McCarthy is bemoaning conditions he helped create.

“I believe there was a disconnect between the community and the police department under his watch,” Ervin says.

The alderman says that criticism was communicated to McCarthy on numerous occasions.

McCarthy was fired after City Hall released dash-cam video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of teen Laquan McDonald, as Mayor Emanuel faced a firestorm of criticism.

The former police superintendent says officers are on their heels because lawlessness has been legitimized and they feel increased scrutiny for their actions.

“60 Minutes” reported on Sunday the city’s crime rate has spiked, while police activity has gone down by 80 percent.

“We are reaching a state of lawlessness, right? That’s what’s happening,” McCarthy said in the segment.