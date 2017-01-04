Bears’ Danny Trevathan Could Open 2017 Training Camp On PUP List

(CBS) Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan could open the team’s 2017 training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a ruptured right patellar tendon, general manager Ryan Pace acknowledged Wednesday at a season-ending press conference.
Trevathan suffered the injury in a game in late November when he planted while being blocked. If he were to start the regular season on the PUP list, he would have to miss at least six games.
Trevathan could miss most all of training camp, Pace said. Both Trevathan and the Bears are still “optimistic” that he’ll be able to recover from the injury in time to open the regular season.
“It’s an injury he can fully recover from, so I think we’ll be all right,” Pace said.
Trevathan, 26, was the prize of the Bears’ 2016 free-agent class, signing a four-year deal. He had 66 tackles and one sack in nine games.