Lockport Police Seek Help Solving November Double Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — At a standstill in their investigation into the murders of two brothers, detectives in southwest suburban Lockport were hoping the public could help them find whoever is responsible for killing the two construction workers in November.

“We’re doing everything we can to solve this. We have four officers still working on it right now. We had 20 officers working on it for the first week. So we’re taking it very serious. We’re not letting up. We’re covering every base we can, but it’s a difficult case,” Lockport Police Chief Terry Lemming said.

On Nov. 29, a foreman came across the bodies of 37-year old Marco Ceja-Sanchez and 35-year old David Ceja-Sanchez in a townhouse under construction in the 16100 block of Coneflower Drive in Lockport.

Autopsies determined both brothers had been shot.

Lemming said the brothers were hard-working, and did not have criminal backgrounds. Despite the hard work of Lockport police and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, the chief said the investigation is “at a standstill.”

“We’re looking for leads. We have really received no leads in the case,” he said.

Lemming said there’s no cause for concern by residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

“These guys [the victims] were not from the area, and it’s our belief that whoever did it’s not from the area either,” he said.

Investigators asked anyone who might know something about the brothers’ murders to call Lockport Police at 815-838-2132.