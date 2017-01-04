Photos Of Person Of Interest Released In Northbrook Homicide

January 4, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: homicide, Northbrook, person of interest
Police released photos Wednesday of a person of interest in a Northbrook homicide. (Credit: Northbrook police)

Police released photos Wednesday of a person of interest in a Northbrook homicide. (Credit: Northbrook police)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northbrook police released photos Wednesday of a person of interest in the strangling death of a man last month in the northern suburb.

Jigar Patel, 36, was found dead about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in his office in the 1300 block of Shermer Road, according to a statement from the village of Northbrook.

An autopsy found Patel died from strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 200 block of Waterford Drive in Prospect Heights.

Police said Patel’s death was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

Surveillance photo of a person of interest in a homicide last month in Northbrook. (Credit: Northbrook police)

Surveillance photo of a person of interest in a homicide last month in Northbrook. (Credit: Northbrook police)

On Wednesday, police released two surveillance photos of a “person of interest” in the investigation.

Northbrook Police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 664-4181.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia