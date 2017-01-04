Report: Bears Fire 2 Assistant Coaches

(CBS) Two more Bears assistant coaches are gone from John Fox’s coaching staff.
Offensive line coach Dave Magazu and assistant defensive backs coach Sam Garnes have been fired, the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Wednesday. Magazu had worked with Fox for the past 14 seasons across stops in Carolina, Denver and Chicago.
Garnes also spent four years in Denver and one in Carolina with Fox before working the past two in Chicago.
This news comes a day after running backs coach Stan Drayton left for a position with the Texas Longhorns.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains remain “intact,” Fox said Wednesday at a season-ending press conference. Speculation has swirled about Fangio’s future since reports surfaced that he has philosophical differences with Fox. Loggains also has come under fire for his play-calling, specifically when he sometimes gave standout running back Jordan Howard a light workload. On top of that, the Chargers fired coach Mike McCoy earlier this week, and McCoy has previously worked under Fox as his offensive coordinator with the Broncos.