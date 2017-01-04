Trump Will Not Shy Away From Twitter After Becoming President, Spokesperson Promises

(CBS) – President-elect Donald Trump’s tweets have sparked applause and outrage.
Wednesday, his press secretary told a Chicago audience Trump will keep on tweeting.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
“He drives the train on this,” Sean Spicer says.
He was at the University of Chicago, answering questions from Institute of Politics head David Axelrod and former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs. Trump’s social media tendencies were a main topic.
Spicer says Trump is not just “randomly tweeting.”
“He knows exactly where he wants to end up on a particular subject or outcome,” he says.
Trump’s use of Twitter, in particular, has raised eyebrows. He’s used it to lambast and insult critics, all the way to stating his policy beliefs.
Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders lugged a giant Trump tweet on poster board to the U.S. Senate floor during a debate about health care. The point being, Trump’s own tweets may come back to haunt him, especially when it comes to foreign policy subjects such as China or North Korea’s volatile leader.
“Of course he’s going to keep doing it,” Spicer says.