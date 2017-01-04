White Sox Pitchers/Catchers Report Feb. 14, Full Squad On Feb. 18

(CBS) White Sox pitchers and catchers will report to spring training Feb. 14, while the full squad will follow four days later on Feb. 18 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.
The White Sox open Cactus League play against the Dodgers on Feb. 25. The two teams share the Camelback Ranch facility.
Single-game tickets for White Sox spring training home games go on sale Monday. You can order them by visiting whitesox.com/spring or by calling 1-8–352-0212.
The White Sox are coming off a 78-84 season and have embarked on a rebuild after four straight losing seasons. In December, Chicago traded ace left-hander Chris Sale to Boston in a four-prospect package that was highlighted by second baseman Yoan Moncada, considered the top prospect in the sport by many. A few days later, the White Sox traded outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals for three pitching prospects, headlined by right-hander Lucas Giolito, a top-five prospect according to most outlets.
More turnover could come on the roster before spring training arrives. Left-hander Jose Quintana remains on the trade market.
In early October, the White Sox hired Rick Renteria to replace Robin Ventura as manager.