Bears Chairman George McCaskey: ‘We Have No Intention Of Selling’

(CBS) George McCaskey made it abundantly clear — his family will remain in ownership of its Bears.

“I’ve said it the same way every time,” McCaskey said Thursday on the Mully & Hanley Show. “We have no intention of selling.”

McCaskey spoke to 670 The Score a day after he along with head coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace met with the media at Halas Hall and recapped a 3-13 season, the Bears’ worst under a 16-game schedule.

McCaskey has been in his position of chairman since 2011. His grandfather, George Halas, founded the Bears organization in 1920.

The Bears have endured recent struggles, including one of the worst three-year stretches in franchise history. Fox and Pace are 9-23 in their current positions.

Given that it’s a family team struggling, McCaskey knows well the hardest part of his role.

“The most difficult part of my job is, after a loss, looking Virginia McCaskey in the eye,” he said. “That’s tough.”

