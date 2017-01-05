Brothers Killed In Homan Square Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two brothers were shot to death in the Homan Square neighborhood Tuesday night on the West Side.
Officers responding at 11:13 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 3200 block of West Lexington found the pair lying in the street, Chicago Police said.
Simmieon Mcgruder, 23, was shot in the head and left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The other man, 25-year-old Simmie Mcgruder, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at Mount Sinai at 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. They both lived in the 3600 block of West Douglas.
A police source said the men were brothers.
No one was in custody for the attack Wednesday night, police said.
