Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Is 2nd Among East Guards In All-Star Voting

(CBS) Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is in line to be an All-Star for the 13th time.
Wade was second among Eastern Conference guards in the first returns of All-Star voting, which were released Thursday. Wade had 278,052 votes, trailing only Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (543,030) in the backcourt.
LeBron James led all Eastern Conference players with 595,288 votes. Bulls wing Jimmy Butler was sixth in the East frontcourt, with 189,066 votes. Butler has been an All-Star each of the past two seasons.
The 34-year-old Wade is averaging 18.3 points on 43.3 percent shooting in his first season in Chicago. Butler, 27, is having a career year, averaging 25.2 points 45.6 percent shooting while adding 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Knicks point guard and former Bull Derrick Rose is fifth among East guards.
Below are the full returns.