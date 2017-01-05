Family Of Facebook Torture Victim Grateful Teen Is Home, Alive

The family of the Facebook torture victim met with reporters briefly on Thursday.
They said they are grateful the 18-year-old Crystal Lake teen is back home, alive. During a crime that lasted hours, he was beaten, taunted and tortured in a video that was streamed live on Facebook.
“At this time, we ask for continued prayers, for all those involved, for our family’s privacy as we cope and heal,” David Boyd, the victim’s brother-in-law, said during a news conference in the northwest suburb.
He said the family has been overwhelmed by the attention the case has generated. “This should never have happened,” Boyd said.
Family members weren’t sure if they would attend a bond court hearing for the four people charged with kidnapping and a hate crime.