Get Kris Bryant The Perfect Wedding Gift

CHICAGO (CBS) — Any Cubs fan interested in getting Kris Bryant a wedding gift, still has an opportunity.
The Cubs’ MVP and fiancée Jessica Delp are registered at Crate & Barrel.
They have received plenty of high ball glasses and pasta bowls.
However, two Le Creuset French Ovens (with Lid!) are still available. So, is a Zojirushi rice cooker, a couple of bookcases, a French kitchen baker’s rack, mirrors, chandeliers and other gifts (especially towels).
The registry says the wedding is this Saturday. However, that could not be immediately confirmed.
Bryant has told reporters in the past that he and Delp were planning a January wedding.