BREAKING: Four Charged With Hate Crime In Facebook Torture Video Case | Victim Forced To Drink From Toilet | Teen Bound, Cut During Live Stream Video | White House Calls The Streamed Video 'An Outrage'

Get Kris Bryant The Perfect Wedding Gift

January 5, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Kris Bryant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Any Cubs fan interested in getting Kris Bryant a wedding gift, still has an opportunity.

The Cubs’ MVP and fiancée Jessica Delp are registered at Crate & Barrel.

They have received plenty of high ball glasses and pasta bowls.

However, two Le Creuset French Ovens (with Lid!) are still available. So, is a Zojirushi rice cooker, a couple of bookcases, a French kitchen baker’s rack, mirrors, chandeliers and other gifts (especially towels).

The registry says the wedding is this Saturday. However, that could not be immediately confirmed.

Bryant has told reporters in the past that he and Delp were planning a January wedding.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia