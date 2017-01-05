Man, 31, Shot In Back In South Loop

(STMW) — A man was shot Thursday night in the South Loop neighborhood.
Just after 7 p.m., the 31-year-old was walking in the 2000 block of South Indiana when a large, white pickup truck drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said. He was struck in the back and abdomen.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
