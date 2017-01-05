BREAKING: Four Charged With Hate Crime In Facebook Torture Video Case | Victim Forced To Drink From Toilet | Teen Bound, Cut During Live Stream Video | Obama Calls The Streamed Video 'Despicable'  | Family Grateful Teen Is Back Home, Alive

Man, 31, Shot In Back In South Loop

January 5, 2017 10:34 PM

(STMW) — A man was shot Thursday night in the South Loop neighborhood.

Just after 7 p.m., the 31-year-old was walking in the 2000 block of South Indiana when a large, white pickup truck drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said. He was struck in the back and abdomen.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

