BREAKING: Four Charged With Hate Crime In Facebook Torture Video Case | Victim Forced To Drink From Toilet | Teen Bound, Cut During Live Stream Video | Obama Calls The Streamed Video 'Despicable' 

Mayor Emanuel, Jesse Jackson Sr. Weigh In On Facebook Torture Video

January 5, 2017 7:00 PM By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Facebook Video, Jesse Jackson Sr., Rahm Emanuel

(CBS) – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s attempts to highlight tourism in his city was upstaged Thursday by the outrage over a live-streamed torture video on Facebook emanating from the West Side.

A visibly upset Emanuel called the video “sickening” and said he would not comment further because people have been charged criminally.

The four suspects are charged with kidnapping and a hate crime. Police say an 18-year-old northwest suburban man with special needs was the person taunted and harmed in a live-streamed video that grabbed national attention. The suspects are black, the victim white.

Emanuel added there’s much more to the city than crime, as reflected in the fact that a record 54 million visitors were drawn here last year.

Also weighing in on the now-infamous Facebook video Thursday was civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

“The hateful assault of the victim – a white 18-year-old man with special needs, cowering in a corner in the video as four young African Americans torment and torture him – is a moral and spiritual collapse,” Jackson said in a prepared statement.

He said minorities find themselves to be targets in today’s racially charged climate.

More from Craig Dellimore

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia