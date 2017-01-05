Second Torture Video Shows Teen Forced To Drink From Toilet

CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after Chicago police said they were questioning four people about a “sickening” video showing the torture of a mentally disabled teen, a second video has surfaced showing the suspects forcing the young man to drink out of a toilet.

Police have said the 18-year-old victimized in the videos is a northwest suburban resident with special needs who had been reported missing.

In the first 30-minute video, which apparently was posted live on Facebook on Tuesday, the victim is backed into a corner, his mouth duct-taped shut. The victim’s clothes were cut, he was peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled.

Several people can be seen laughing and eating during the attack, in addition to making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump and using racially charged language. At one point, while the victim is backed into a corner, someone is heard shouting “F*** Donald Trump. F*** white people.”

Thursday morning, Chicago police confirmed they are investigating a second video, which surfaced on Twitter, and appears to show the suspects grabbing the victim’s head, shoving it into a toilet, and forcing him to drink.

“It’s sickening,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters Wednesday evening about the first video. “It’s makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.

“I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

The incident took place Tuesday in an apartment on the 3400 block of West Lexington on Chicago’s West Side, police said. Officers found the victim wandering the neighborhood in an obvious state of trauma, and soon authorities drew the connection with the disturbing Facebook video.

Police said two men and two women were in custody, and criminal charges were expected. Authorities said the suspects might be charged with kidnapping and/or a hate crime.

Investigators have said the victim knew at least one of the suspects. Police said the victim’s parents had dropped him off at a McDonald’s in Streamwood, and then the suspects brought the victim to Chicago in a stolen van, and tortured him for possibly up to 48 hours.

After the incident, the victim was treated at the hospital, and then went home with his parents in Crystal Lake.