Four Charged With Hate Crime For Videotaped Torture Of Teen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and two women have been charged with a hate crime, after allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old mentally challenged man, torturing him for up to two days, and posting videos of the torture online.

Jordan Hill, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 18; and Tanisha Covington, 24, have been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, and hate crime, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. Hill also was charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Hill, Cooper, and Brittany Covington also were charged with residential burglary.

Hill is from Carpentersville. The other three suspects are from Chicago. All four were scheduled to appear for bond hearings Friday afternoon.

Police have said the 18-year-old victimized in the videos is a northwest suburban resident with special needs who had been reported missing. The four suspects are black. The victim is white.

RELATED: Chicago Police Investigate Live-Streamed Torture | Second Torture Video Shows Teen Forced To Drink From Toilet

In the first 30-minute video, which apparently was posted live on Facebook on Tuesday, the victim is backed into a corner, his mouth duct-taped shut. The victim’s clothes were cut, he was peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled.

Several people can be seen laughing and eating during the attack, in addition to making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump and using racially charged language. At one point, while the victim is backed into a corner, someone is heard shouting “F*** Donald Trump. F*** white people.”

A second video, which surfaced on Twitter, showed the suspects grabbing the teen’s head, shoving it into a toilet, and forcing him to drink.

“It’s sickening,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters Wednesday evening about the first video. “It’s makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.

“I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

Police said the victim was found wandering outside an apartment on the 3400 block of West Lexington Street on Tuesday, clearly in a state of trauma. Investigators soon discovered the disturbing Facebook video showing the young man being tortured.

Investigators have said the victim knew at least one of the suspects. Police said the victim’s parents had dropped him off at a McDonald’s in Streamwood, and then the suspects brought the victim to Chicago in a stolen van, and tortured him for possibly up to 48 hours.