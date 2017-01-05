BREAKING: Four Charged With Hate Crime In Facebook Torture Video Case | Victim Forced To Drink From Toilet | Teen Bound, Cut During Live Stream Video | White House Calls The Streamed Video 'An Outrage'

White House: Chicago Facebook Beating Video ‘An Outrage’

January 5, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, Facebook Video, White House

(AP) – A spokesperson for President Obama has condemned the now-infamous Facebook video that emanated from Chicago showing a mentally changed teen beaten by four captors.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the torture video demonstrates “a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans.”

Earnest says he had not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president’s hometown but says he’s confident Obama “would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video.”

Cook County prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping and battery charges against four black suspects in the incident that police say went on for as many as 48 hours.

(© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

