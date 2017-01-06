Activist Raises $10,000 For Homeless Shelter In Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Uptown neighborhood shelter recently spared from closing just before Christmas has received more help in providing assistance to the homeless.

The shelter operated by North Side Housing and Support Services had been slated to close permanently on Dec. 23, 2016, due to a shortage of funding, until an 11th hour donation from the Reva and David Logan Foundation allowed it to stay open at least through the end of 2017.

On Friday, community activist Andrew Holmes presented NSHSS with a check for $10,075. The money came from about 150 online donations to the 72-bed shelter, which is located in the Preston Bradley Center at 941 W. Lawrence Av.

Holmes started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the homeless after spending a night with the homeless under the nearby Lake Shore Drive viaduct on Lawrence Avenue. He said he plans to continue the fundraising campaign, and will deliver donations to homeless services across the city.

“I’d like to thank the donors of the city of Chicago, those who I do not know, those who I heartily want to thank. My heart goes out to them.,” Holmes said.

Shelter organizers said every little bit helps.

“This funding will also go towards maintaining the program. It’ll also go towards making the necessary renovations and capital improvements to make the space better for our participants,” NSHSS executive director Richard Ducatenzeiler said.

Improvements will include shower, bathroom, and flooring repairs.