Bulls Send Bobby Portis To D-League To Get Playing Time Friday

(CBS) The Bulls have sent big man Bobby Portis and forward Paul Zipser to the Windy City Bulls of the D-League.
The two will get playing time Friday when the Windy City Bulls play a home game. They’re expected to be recalled ahead of the Bulls hosting the Raptors on Saturday night at the United Center.
The move is reflective of Portis’ stunted development in his second season. The team’s first-round pick in 2015, Portis has been out of the team’s rotation for the past several weeks, save for some mop-up duty late in games. He’s averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds and hasn’t played double-digit minutes in a game since Dec. 16.
A 2016 second-round pick, Zipser has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 0.3 points.